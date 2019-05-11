Home
John Bircham ENGLEDOW


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
John Bircham ENGLEDOW Obituary
ENGLEDOW John Bircham JOHN BIRCHAM ENGLEDOW PSM

13 June 1951 - 9 May 2019



Cherished and devoted husband

of Angela Reddy.

Steadfast son of

Lou and Val Engledow (both dec)

and shining brother of

Steve (dec) and Sarah Engledow.

Irrepressible uncle of

Hugh and Ed Gallagher,

Mandy and Jade Arkinstall,

Angela and Emily Curnow,

Les, Audrey, Oliver and Grace Reddy

and Ken, Ambili, Isabella,

Kaleb and Alana Reddy.

Loved nephew of

Marjorie and Bob (dec) Purdon

and cousin of Rob and Chris Purdon.

Loyal mate of many,

especially Geoffrey Cannock.





Attended with gentle, constant care by staff

of Baptistcare Griffith since early 2017.

A larrikin and a gentleman.



Now cracks a noble heart.

Good night sweet prince:

And flights of angels sing thee to thy rest!



Privately interred at Woden Cemetery.

A memorial service for John will

take place in the coming weeks.



Published in The Canberra Times on May 11, 2019
