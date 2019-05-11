|
|
ENGLEDOW John Bircham JOHN BIRCHAM ENGLEDOW PSM
13 June 1951 - 9 May 2019
Cherished and devoted husband
of Angela Reddy.
Steadfast son of
Lou and Val Engledow (both dec)
and shining brother of
Steve (dec) and Sarah Engledow.
Irrepressible uncle of
Hugh and Ed Gallagher,
Mandy and Jade Arkinstall,
Angela and Emily Curnow,
Les, Audrey, Oliver and Grace Reddy
and Ken, Ambili, Isabella,
Kaleb and Alana Reddy.
Loved nephew of
Marjorie and Bob (dec) Purdon
and cousin of Rob and Chris Purdon.
Loyal mate of many,
especially Geoffrey Cannock.
Attended with gentle, constant care by staff
of Baptistcare Griffith since early 2017.
A larrikin and a gentleman.
Now cracks a noble heart.
Good night sweet prince:
And flights of angels sing thee to thy rest!
Privately interred at Woden Cemetery.
A memorial service for John will
take place in the coming weeks.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 11, 2019