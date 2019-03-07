Home
JOHN GAVIN
Passed away on 5th March 2019
aged 77

"His luck ran out"

Dear husband of Susan and beloved father of Kate, Jonathan, Virginia, Diana and David.


Thank you to Dr Dipti Talaulikar
and the wonderful staff of the
Canberra Hospital ward 14B and
National Capital oncology.


Private cremation.


A memorial for John will be held on Friday afternoon, for more information please contact [email protected]


In lieu of flowers please donate to the Leukemia Foundation.



Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 7, 2019
