JOHN GAVIN
Passed away on 5th March 2019,
aged 77
"His luck ran out"


Dear husband of Susan.
Beloved father and father in law of
Kate and Jeff, Jonathan and Gavin,
Virginia and Scott, Diana, David and Katy.
Fond Grandpa of Madeline, Ruby, Hamish, Sienna, Cameron and Eloise.


Thank you to Dr Dipti Talaulikar
and the wonderful staff of the
Canberra Hospital ward 14B
and National Capital oncology.


Private cremation.


In lieu of flowers please donate to the
Leukemia Foundation.


Published in The Canberra Times from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019
