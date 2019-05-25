Home
Services
White Lady Funerals
310 Anketell Street
Greenway, Australian Capital Territory 2900
(02) 6293 3199
Resources
More Obituaries for John FORSTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Lester FORSTER


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
John Lester FORSTER Obituary
FORSTER John Lester JOHN LESTER FORSTER

7 June 1934 - 18 May 2019





Passed away peacefully at the

Goodwin Ralph Cartwright Centre, Monash.



Beloved husband of Margaret (dec).

Dearest Dad of Helen, Janine and

Stephen, and most treasured Grandpa

of their families.



Now at peace.



Privately farewelled by his family,

as per John's wishes.



We would like to sincerely thank the wonderful

staff of Bluebell Cottage for their loving care

and support for John since the loss of his

beloved Margaret in 2016.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on May 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.