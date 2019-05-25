|
|
FORSTER John Lester JOHN LESTER FORSTER
7 June 1934 - 18 May 2019
Passed away peacefully at the
Goodwin Ralph Cartwright Centre, Monash.
Beloved husband of Margaret (dec).
Dearest Dad of Helen, Janine and
Stephen, and most treasured Grandpa
of their families.
Now at peace.
Privately farewelled by his family,
as per John's wishes.
We would like to sincerely thank the wonderful
staff of Bluebell Cottage for their loving care
and support for John since the loss of his
beloved Margaret in 2016.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 25, 2019