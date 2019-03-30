Home
JOHN FRANCIS O'BRIEN
26 July 1932 - 26 March 2019

Passed away peacefully at home
surrounded by family


Dearly loved husband of Mary.
Beloved father and father-in-law of Margaret, Peter and Kathe, Bernadette (dec),
John and Eloise, David and Cristina,
Elizabeth and Damien, Kathryn and Richard.
Adored Grandpa of Sammy, Kathryn, Andrew, Rach, Alexander, Jordan, Emily,
Nick, Daniel, Lucy, Wil, Tilly,
Millie and Olive.


A heartfelt thank you to all
who cared for John, in particular Dr Ta and
the Home Based Palliative Care Team.


Requiem Mass in celebration of the life
of John will be held in
St John the Apostle Catholic Church
Cnr of Chave and Blackham Streets, Holt
on TUESDAY 2 April 2019
commencing at 1.30pm.


At the conclusion of Mass burial will follow in the Gungahlin Cemetery,
Sandford Street, Mitchell.


In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Clare Holland House.
Envelopes will be available at the service.


logo

Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 30, 2019
