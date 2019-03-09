Home
Tobin Brothers a Guardian Funeral Provider
91 Crawford Street
Queanbeyan, New South Wales 2620
(02) 6297 1546
JOHN HENRY EDWIN O'DONNELL

'PRICKLES'

17 November 1949 - 3 March 2019


Passed away peacefully with his loving
family by his side.

Treasured husband of Christine.
Loving father of Karen.
Son-in-law of Hilda and Ted (dec).
Brother-in-law of Marge and George (dec),
and John and Lindy.
Uncle of Ashley, Craig, Daniel,
Stevie and Elizabeth.
Dear friend to many.


Rest in peace.


A funeral service to celebrate John's life will be held in St Raphael's Catholic Church, Lowe Street, Queanbeyan on WEDNESDAY, 13 March 2019, commencing at 10.30am.

Burial will follow at Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery, Lanyon Drive, Queanbeyan.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's memory to Parkinson's Australia. Envelopes will be available at the service.


Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 9, 2019
