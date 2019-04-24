Home
John Patrick GREEN


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
John Patrick GREEN Obituary
GREEN John Patrick JOHN PATRICK GREEN

Born Canberra 1936,

passed away peacefully

20 April 2019, aged 83



Dearly loved husband of Catherine,

Loving father of John, Michael, Christopher,

Phillip and Andrew.

Adored Grandfather, Great Grandfather

and Father-in-law.



Requiem Mass in celebration of John's life

will be held in

St Brigid's Catholic Church

Wiltshire Street, Dickson

on FRIDAY 26 April 2019

commencing at 10.30am.



At the conclusion of Mass, burial will take place in the Gungahlin Cemetery,

Sandford Street, Mitchell.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 24, 2019
