John PITT

John PITT Obituary
PITT John

WALTER 'JOHN' PITT

29 August 1935 - 7 May 2019

Passed away peacefully during the sunset,

after an unexpected short illness.



Cyclist, explorer, adventurer

and lover of all things Navy.



Loved and loving husband

of Sylvia for 61 years.

Adored and respected dad and dad-in-law of Christine and David, David and Avril.



Loved granddad and great-granddad

of Melissa, Molly and Benjamin, Tea,

Sierra and Chloe.



'Isn't it lovely to love and be loved.

Yes it is my darling. Very precious.'



The funeral service for John will be held in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell on Wednesday,

15 May 2019, commencing at 1:30pm.



In lieu of flowers, donations to Garvin Institute or Guide Dogs Australia would be appreciated.

Envelopes will be available at the service.



Published in The Canberra Times on May 11, 2019
