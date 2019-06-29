|
|
JOHN LAWRENCE REILLY
23 June 1922 - 21 June 2019
[[PONCRM000181]]
Beloved husband of Betty (deceased).
Father of Bill, Ann, Phillip and Cathy.
Grandfather of Jad, Carly, Sasha, Jennifer, Felicity, Brendan, Laurence and Justin.
Great-grandfather of Amy, Cameron, Danny, Tess, Charlie, Kaitlyn, Bryn, Tori, Henry, Archie, Teddy, Stanley, Ida, Aston, John and Elizabeth.
Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul
of John will be celebrated in
Holy Trinity Catholic Church,
Strangways Street, Curtin on Wednesday,
3 July 2019, commencing at 1:30pm.
Burial will follow at Woden Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times on June 29, 2019