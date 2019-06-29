Home
JOHN REILLY

JOHN REILLY Obituary
JOHN LAWRENCE REILLY

23 June 1922 - 21 June 2019



Beloved husband of Betty (deceased).

Father of Bill, Ann, Phillip and Cathy.

Grandfather of Jad, Carly, Sasha, Jennifer, Felicity, Brendan, Laurence and Justin.

Great-grandfather of Amy, Cameron, Danny, Tess, Charlie, Kaitlyn, Bryn, Tori, Henry, Archie, Teddy, Stanley, Ida, Aston, John and Elizabeth.



Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul

of John will be celebrated in

Holy Trinity Catholic Church,

Strangways Street, Curtin on Wednesday,

3 July 2019, commencing at 1:30pm.



Burial will follow at Woden Cemetery.



Published in The Canberra Times on June 29, 2019
