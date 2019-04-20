Home
Batemans Bay & Moruya Funerals
1A 27 Church Street
Moruya, New South Wales 2537
02 4474 3555
GELLIBRAND John Tice Passed away 9 April 2019 at Moruya Hospital, late of North Narooma formerly of Moruya Heads. Dearly loved and loving husband of Margaret. SADLY MISSED John's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend his funeral to be held in the Chapel of the Broulee Memorial Gardens Crematorium, with a service commencing at 11:00 am on Friday the 26 of April 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations to Legacy would be appreciated and can be made on the day at the chapel.



Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 20, 2019
