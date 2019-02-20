|
|
JOHN ALBERT TURNER AM
2 February 1939 - 14 February 2019
Dearly loved Husband and friend of Kathryn.
Loved brother of Bert (dec) and Robert.
Loved father and father-in-law of Richard,
Meredith, Philip and Cath.
Much loved grandfather to their children.
A great mate who will
be forever missed.
The funeral service for John
will be held in the
Wesley Uniting Church,
National Circuit, Forrest,
on SATURDAY 23 February 2019,
commencing at 10.00am.
Private Cremation.
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 20, 2019