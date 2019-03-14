Home
Services
W T Dennis & Son Pty Ltd
79 Rossi Street
Yass, New South Wales 2582
02 6226 4871
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
ST CLEMENTS ANGLICAN CHURCH
YASS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN RIVERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN WILLIAM RIVERS

Obituary Condolences

JOHN WILLIAM RIVERS Obituary

JOHN WILLIAM RIVERS
12 August 1942 - 11 March 2019
Passed away peacefully at
The Canberra Hospital.
John lived his entire life in his beloved home of Yass. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Shirley, his loving children Greg, Roger & Jenny, his daughter-in-law Kim, son-in-law Peter and Rogers' partner Carol.
He will be forever adored and remembered by his grandchildren Adam, Ethan & Brodie as well as his dearest sister Bobby.
John will live on in the memories of his family and friends as a kind, gentle and caring man who loved his family, and will be sorely missed by the community at large.
Family and friends are kindly invited to remember and farewell John
at St Clements Anglican Church, Yass
commencing at 11am
on Friday 15 March 2019.
John will be privately cremated.
W.T. Dennis & Son Pty Ltd
Funeral Directors AFDA
79 Rossi Street YASS NSW 2582
Phone 02 62264871

Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.