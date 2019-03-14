|
|
JOHN WILLIAM RIVERS
12 August 1942 - 11 March 2019
Passed away peacefully at
The Canberra Hospital.
John lived his entire life in his beloved home of Yass. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Shirley, his loving children Greg, Roger & Jenny, his daughter-in-law Kim, son-in-law Peter and Rogers' partner Carol.
He will be forever adored and remembered by his grandchildren Adam, Ethan & Brodie as well as his dearest sister Bobby.
John will live on in the memories of his family and friends as a kind, gentle and caring man who loved his family, and will be sorely missed by the community at large.
Family and friends are kindly invited to remember and farewell John
at St Clements Anglican Church, Yass
commencing at 11am
on Friday 15 March 2019.
John will be privately cremated.
W.T. Dennis & Son Pty Ltd
Funeral Directors AFDA
79 Rossi Street YASS NSW 2582
Phone 02 62264871
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 14, 2019