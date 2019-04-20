Home
Late of

Rankin Park

Formerly of Canberra

Passed away

15th April, 2019

Aged 52 Years



Much loved father of Xavier, and Tyler. Dearly loved son of Nella and Vincenzo (dec'd). Loving brother and brother-in-law of Joe and Karen, Danny and Kristine, and uncle of the De Juliis families.



The family and friends of Johnny are warmly invited to attend his Funeral, to be held in The Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Rd., Ryhope, this Tuesday 23rd April, 2019. Service Commencing at 2pm. Interment will follow in the adjoining Lawn Cemetery.



Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences.
