JONATHAN TUNN

JONATHAN TUNN Obituary
JONATHAN TUNN 30 September 1984 - 5 June 2019 Loved son of Charmaine Tunn and John Little. Aged 34 years Jonathan's family and friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in the Chapel of White Lady Funerals, 84 Bronte Road, Bondi Junction on Monday 17 June at 1:30pm. A graveside burial service will be held on Wednesday 19 June 2019 at Gungahlin Cemetery, Sandford Street, Mitchell, ACT commencing at 11:00am. Nothing loved is ever lost, and you were deeply loved
Published in The Canberra Times from June 12 to June 15, 2019
