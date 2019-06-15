Home
Services
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Resources
More Obituaries for Josef ZABAR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josef ZABAR


2019 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Josef ZABAR Obituary
JOSEF ZABAR

2 November 1934 - 11 June 2019



Beloved husband of Ana for 57 years.

Father of Joseph and Steven.

Father-in-law of Poppy.

Nono of Madeline and Daniel.



Forever in our hearts.



Our heartfelt thanks to the staff at

Villaggio Sant' Antonio and Calvary Hospital

for the care you provided.



The funeral service for Josef will be held

at St John the Apostle Catholic Church,

corner of Chave and Blackham Streets,

Holt on Monday, 17 June 2019,

commencing at 11:00 am.

Burial will follow at Gungahlin Cemetery.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.