|
|
JOSEF ZABAR
2 November 1934 - 11 June 2019
Beloved husband of Ana for 57 years.
Father of Joseph and Steven.
Father-in-law of Poppy.
Nono of Madeline and Daniel.
Forever in our hearts.
Our heartfelt thanks to the staff at
Villaggio Sant' Antonio and Calvary Hospital
for the care you provided.
The funeral service for Josef will be held
at St John the Apostle Catholic Church,
corner of Chave and Blackham Streets,
Holt on Monday, 17 June 2019,
commencing at 11:00 am.
Burial will follow at Gungahlin Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times on June 15, 2019