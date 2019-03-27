Home
JOSEPH KOSALKA
(JOE)

10 March 1952 - 21 March 2019

Loved soulmate of his wife Jeanette.
Loved and loving father of
Craig (dec), Brian and Chelsey Jayne.
Loved brother, brother-in-law,
uncle and friend to many.

If tears could build a stairway
And memories were a lane,
We would walk right up to heaven
And bring you both back again.

Sincere thanks to all the staff at Kangara Waters and Clare Holland House for the care and support they gave to Joe.

The funeral service for Joe will be held in
St Joseph's Catholic Church,
Boronia Drive, O'Connor on Friday,
29 March 2019, commencing at 1:30 pm.

Burial will follow at Gungahlin Cemetery.


Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 27, 2019
