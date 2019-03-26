|
|
FARMER, Josephine
1944 - 2019
Passed away peacefully in the presence of family.
Lovingly remembered by her daughters Catherine and Alice. Loved sister of Rachel, Timothy and Julia. Treasured grandmother of Benjamin, Joshua and Daphne.
She will be greatly missed.
Funeral to be held at our Funeral Centre and Crematorium,
25 McIntyre Street, Mornington,
on Wednesday, 27 March 2019
at 1:00 pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Millingtons Funeral Services Pty Ltd
25 McIntyre Street
Mornington TAS 7018
Ph. (03) 6211 4888
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 26, 2019