Ryan

Annorah Joyce , known as 'Joy'



Passed away peacefully on the March 17th, 2019.

Late of Swansea. Formerly of Queanbeyan.



Aged 83 years



Cherished wife of Walter (Wally ) Ryan (dec)

Much loved mother & mother-in-law of Margaret Duncan, Christine & Peter O'Brien and Julie & Jeff Hankins.

Loved Nana of Terry, Cheree, Kristy, Brendon, Corrine, Rowan, Lee and Brad.



Much loved Great Nana of Taylah, Sam, Kasey, Dylan, Blake, Lachlan, Teah, Shae,Ty, Sam, Holly, Jack, Mitchell, Andrew, Lucas, Winston, Logan and Mason.



Great Great Nana of Summer Rose, Scarlett Annorah, Amity and Cameron.



Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Joy's life this Friday March 22nd 2019,

commencing at 2pm in the Chapel of David Lloyd Funerals, 599 Pacific Highway, Belmont NSW.





Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 20, 2019

