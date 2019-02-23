|
|
JOYCE NANCE GRIFFIN OAM
Passed away peacefully at home on
19 February 2019, aged 94 years.
Together again with her
beloved husband Ray
and son Terry.
Much loved mother and mother-in-law of
Pam and John, Jenny and Bruce,
Penny and Frank.
Adored Nana of Sally and Polly;
Kellie, Michael, Lindsey and Julia;
Sitiveni and Edwin, and Great-Nana
to all their children.
The funeral service for Joyce will be held in
the Chapel of the Norwood Park Crematorium,
Sandford Street, Mitchell on Thursday,
28 February 2019, commencing at 3 pm.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made at
the service to the St Vincent de Paul
" Night Patrol" ACT.
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 23, 2019