|
|
JUDITH ANNE KENDRICK
21 November 1952 - 20 June 2019
Passed away peacefully after a short illness
at Clare Holland House.
Loved and loving mother, grandmother,
sister and friend to many.
A funeral service for Judith will be held in the
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
65 Sandford Street Mitchell on FRIDAY
28 June 2019 commencing at 4:30pm
In lieu of flowers, donations to
Clare Holland House would be appreciated.
Envelopes will be available at the service.
Published in The Canberra Times on June 26, 2019