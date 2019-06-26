Home
JUDITH ANNE KENDRICK



21 November 1952 - 20 June 2019



Passed away peacefully after a short illness

at Clare Holland House.



Loved and loving mother, grandmother,

sister and friend to many.



A funeral service for Judith will be held in the

Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

65 Sandford Street Mitchell on FRIDAY

28 June 2019 commencing at 4:30pm



In lieu of flowers, donations to

Clare Holland House would be appreciated.

Envelopes will be available at the service.



Published in The Canberra Times on June 26, 2019
