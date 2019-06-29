Home
Milton Ulladulla Funeral
2 Camden Street
Ulladulla, New South Wales 2539
Judith STEWART

Judith STEWART Obituary
STEWART, Judith Passed away peacefully on 25th June 2019 Aged 69 years Late of Mollymook Beach Formerly of Canberra Beloved wife of Bruce Peet Loved Mother of Rod, Karen, Chris Adored Nana to her Grandchildren The relatives and friends of the late Judy Stewart are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at Milton Ulladulla Funeral Services Chapel, 2 Camden Street, Ulladulla at 2:00pm on Friday the 5th July 2019. A Memorial Service will also be held in Canberra with details to be announced in the coming weeks Service will be followed by Private Cremation



Published in The Canberra Times on June 29, 2019
