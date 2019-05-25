|
|
TERRELL Judith JUDITH ANN TERRELL
nee ROBINSON
6 March 1934 - 22 May 2019
Dearly loved wife of Tim for 62 years.
Beloved mother of Holly and Kim
Adored grandmother of Jaimie, Kiri,
Christabelle, Elise and Rian.
Great grandmother of Henry.
Born in Perth, Judy lived a life of stimulation, achievement and love, including 18 years in
PNG where both her children were born,
lost her home in, but survived, cyclone
Tracy in Darwin, established a beautiful
home and prize winning garden in Canberra,
valued the achievements of her gifted children
and lived to stimulate, inspire and enjoy
the love and company of her
grand and great-grand children.
She will be deeply missed and fondly
remembered by all who knew her.
Judy's family and friends are invited to
attend her funeral and committal in
St George's Anglican Church,
Cnr Pethebridge & Beasley Sts, Pearce
on FRIDAY 31 May 2019,
commencing at 11:00 am.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 25, 2019