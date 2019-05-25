Home
Services
White Lady Funerals
75 Canberra Avenue
Griffith, Australian Capital Territory 2603
(02) 6239 7023
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith TERRELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith TERRELL


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Judith TERRELL Obituary
TERRELL Judith JUDITH ANN TERRELL

nee ROBINSON

6 March 1934 - 22 May 2019



Dearly loved wife of Tim for 62 years.

Beloved mother of Holly and Kim

Adored grandmother of Jaimie, Kiri,

Christabelle, Elise and Rian.

Great grandmother of Henry.



Born in Perth, Judy lived a life of stimulation, achievement and love, including 18 years in

PNG where both her children were born,

lost her home in, but survived, cyclone

Tracy in Darwin, established a beautiful

home and prize winning garden in Canberra,

valued the achievements of her gifted children

and lived to stimulate, inspire and enjoy

the love and company of her

grand and great-grand children.



She will be deeply missed and fondly

remembered by all who knew her.



Judy's family and friends are invited to

attend her funeral and committal in

St George's Anglican Church,

Cnr Pethebridge & Beasley Sts, Pearce

on FRIDAY 31 May 2019,

commencing at 11:00 am.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on May 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.