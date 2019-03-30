|
|
Julia Buchaniec Kuta
18 June 1923 - 23 March 2019
Dearly loved wife of Wladyslaw (dec) and Stanislaw (dec).
Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Franciszka & Bernard, Stefania (dec) & Zbygniew (dec) & Janusz, Stanislaw (dec) & Eva, Zofia & Leonard and Marianna & Allan.
Adored Babcia of 16 grandchildren and Pra Babcia of 35 great-grandchildren.
Cherished step-mother to Elizabeth,Maria and Christine (dec) and step-grandmother to their children and grandchildren
She will be missed by all who loved her.
At rest with the angels and never to be forgotten.
The funeral service for Julia will be held at St Raphael's Catholic Church, Lowe Street Queanbeyan on Friday 5th April, commencing at 1:30pm.
Burial will follow at Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery.
A Rosary will be held in the M.H. O'Rourke Chapel, 113 Crawford Street Queanbeyan on Thursday 4th April, commencing at 6pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 30, 2019