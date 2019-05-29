|
|
MCDONALD Julia
JULIA PHILOM(ENA) McDONALD
31 January 1926 - 25 May 2019
Passed away peacefully with her only son
Chris and daughter-in-law Pauline
by her side.
Wife of Ron (dec).
Much loved by her only surviving sister Marie,
last of the 11 siblings.
Grandmother to Abby and Regan.
Great-grandmother to Inika, Saige,
Zieke and Oscar.
Aunt to 25 nieces & nephews and
60 grand-nieces and nephews.
A short funeral service will be held at
William Cole Funerals, 60 Nettlefold Street,
Belconnen on Wednesday, 29 May 2019,
commencing at 11am.
A private cremation will be held at a separate time and her ashes will be interred
in her beloved Ron's grave.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the
Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (ME)
Research Foundation.
Envelopes will be provided at the service.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 29, 2019