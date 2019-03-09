Home
Services
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
CHAPEL OF BROULEE MEMORIAL GARDENS CREMATORIUM
BROULEE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JULIE BILES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JULIE TERESA BILES

Obituary Condolences

JULIE TERESA BILES Obituary

JULIE TERESA BILES
7 March 2019
at Banksia Village, Broulee NSW. Formerly of Canberra.
Dearly loved wife of David (dec), mother of Roselynne and
Amanda (dec).
Mother in-law of Adrian and adored grandmother of Kelly.
Aged 85 years.
Julie's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend her funeral to be held at the Chapel of Broulee Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Broulee, NSW, with a service commencing at 1:00 pm on Tuesday the 12th of March 2019.



logo


Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.