SMITH KAREN
KAREN LEE SMITH
Born 16 September 1960
Sadly passed away
Thursday 25 April 2019
Beloved daughter of
Peter (dec) and Lynette Smith.
Dearest sister of Debra and loving aunt
to Jaime (dec), Christopher, Craig, Tyson,
Tahlia and Rylie.
'No longer in our lives
but always in our hearts.'
The funeral service for Karen will be held in the Presbyterian Church of St Andrew, State Circle, Forrest on Friday, 10 May 2019,
commencing at 1:30pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Motor Neurone Disease or
ACT Palliative Care Support Services
to continue Karen's legacy.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 4, 2019