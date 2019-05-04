Home
KAREN SMITH

SMITH KAREN

KAREN LEE SMITH

Born 16 September 1960

Sadly passed away

Thursday 25 April 2019



Beloved daughter of

Peter (dec) and Lynette Smith.

Dearest sister of Debra and loving aunt

to Jaime (dec), Christopher, Craig, Tyson,

Tahlia and Rylie.



'No longer in our lives

but always in our hearts.'



The funeral service for Karen will be held in the Presbyterian Church of St Andrew, State Circle, Forrest on Friday, 10 May 2019,

commencing at 1:30pm.



In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Motor Neurone Disease or

ACT Palliative Care Support Services

to continue Karen's legacy.



Published in The Canberra Times on May 4, 2019
