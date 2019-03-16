|
|
Karinne Gisela FISHER
7.2.1950 - 8.3.2019
Beloved mother of Olivier, Alissah and Scott
Devoted grandmother of Ava, Dane, Cody, Bailey, Samuel, Luka and Eva
Greatly missed mother-in-law of Cassandra, Jason and Gemma.
We miss you
You will remain forever in our hearts
A service to celebrate and farewell
Karinne will be held in the
Margaret Whitlam Pavilion,
National Arboretum,
Forest Drive, Molonglo Valley on
FRIDAY 22 March 2019,
Commencing at 12.00pm.
Private Cremation.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 16, 2019