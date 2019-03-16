Home
Services
White Lady Funerals - Tuggeranong
8A Tuggeranong Square
TUGGERANONG, Australian Capital Territory 2900
02 6293 3199
Resources
More Obituaries for Karinne FISHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karinne FISHER

Obituary Condolences

Karinne FISHER Obituary


Karinne Gisela FISHER

7.2.1950 - 8.3.2019



Beloved mother of Olivier, Alissah and Scott
Devoted grandmother of Ava, Dane, Cody, Bailey, Samuel, Luka and Eva
Greatly missed mother-in-law of Cassandra, Jason and Gemma.


We miss you
You will remain forever in our hearts


A service to celebrate and farewell
Karinne will be held in the
Margaret Whitlam Pavilion,
National Arboretum,
Forest Drive, Molonglo Valley on
FRIDAY 22 March 2019,
Commencing at 12.00pm.

Private Cremation.


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.