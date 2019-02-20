|
|
KATICA KATERINA
'BROZIC'
17 March 1947 - 16 February 2019
Passed away unexpectedly with
her loving family by her side.
Loving wife of Mijo (dec).
Mother of Zeljko, Marijan and Albina.
Sister of Ruza, Josip and Ana.
Mass of Christian Burial in thanksgiving for the life of Katica will be offered in
St. Raphael's Catholic Church,
Lowe Street, Queanbeyan on
Tuesday, 26 February 2019,
commencing at 1.30pm.
Burial will follow at Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery, Lanyon Drive, Queanbeyan.
Rosary prayers will be cited at 1.00pm in the above church prior to the service.
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 20, 2019