PALIJ Katherina KATHERINA PALIJ
3 February 1923 - 21 May 2019
Beloved widow of Jaroslaw (dec)
and Ivan Wowk (dec)
Treasured 'Baba' of Paul, Alexander (dec), John & Peter and their families.
Passed away peacefully at the magnificent age of 96.
The funeral service for Katherina will be held at the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 6 McKay Gardens, Turner, on Tuesday 25th June, commencing at 10am.
Burial will follow at the Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times from June 19 to June 22, 2019