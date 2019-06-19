Home
Katherina PALIJ


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Katherina PALIJ Obituary
PALIJ Katherina KATHERINA PALIJ





3 February 1923 - 21 May 2019





Beloved widow of Jaroslaw (dec)

and Ivan Wowk (dec)



Treasured 'Baba' of Paul, Alexander (dec), John & Peter and their families.



Passed away peacefully at the magnificent age of 96.



The funeral service for Katherina will be held at the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 6 McKay Gardens, Turner, on Tuesday 25th June, commencing at 10am.

Burial will follow at the Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times from June 19 to June 22, 2019
