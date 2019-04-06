KATHERINE ANN MCMAHON ( Kate ) 02.11.1977 - 04.04.2019 Much loved daughter of Lyn and John, sister and sister-in-law to Phil and Caroline, Steve and Nicola, Greg and Justine, Jane (dec), Rachael and John, and Paul. Loved and loving aunt to Emma, Madeline, Aidan, James, Laura, Hugh and Sierra. Kate passed away peacefully at Clare Holland House surrounded by her family, after a long battle with cancer. Kate's passion for heritage and the enviromment were well known, as was her adventurous spirit. She was an inspiration to all who knew her; and will leave a void the size of the sun in many people's lives. The family extends their heartfelt thanks to staff at the UC Rehab Hospital and Clare Holland House for providing such caring treatment; and have requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be forwarded to Clare Holland House. A celebration of Kate's life will be held in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium 65 Sandford Street Mitchell, on FRIDAY, 12 April 2019, commencing at 3pm.







Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 6, 2019