Kathleen Bain HENDERSON


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Kathleen Bain HENDERSON Obituary
HENDERSON (Alexander) Kathleen Bain KATHLEEN BAIN HENDERSON

21 April 1934 - 1 May 2019

Passed away unexpectedly



Loving wife of James (dec).

Much loved mum of Kaylene, Lynette,

Patricia, Angela & Lincoln.

Adored Grandma of Rachel & Aaron,

Robert & Erin, Naomi, Aaron & Angelina, Stephanie & Darren, Alycia, Adam & Alaina, Alexander & Amy, Allan, Katrina & Daniel, Natasha & Jason and Nicholas.

Loving Great-Grandma of Curtis, Ashley, Kayden, Israel, Michaela, Eli, Lucas, Logan, Adam, Sierra, Hayley, Isla, Leia, Athena,

Axel, Tiberius and Charlotte.



Remembered with love



The Funeral service for Kathleen

will be held at Gold Creek Station

Victoria Street, Hall

on FRIDAY 10 May 2019

commencing at 10.30am.



Private cremation.



In lieu of flowers donations can be

made to Alpaca Therapy.



Published in The Canberra Times on May 8, 2019
