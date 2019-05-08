|
|
HENDERSON (Alexander) Kathleen Bain KATHLEEN BAIN HENDERSON
21 April 1934 - 1 May 2019
Passed away unexpectedly
Loving wife of James (dec).
Much loved mum of Kaylene, Lynette,
Patricia, Angela & Lincoln.
Adored Grandma of Rachel & Aaron,
Robert & Erin, Naomi, Aaron & Angelina, Stephanie & Darren, Alycia, Adam & Alaina, Alexander & Amy, Allan, Katrina & Daniel, Natasha & Jason and Nicholas.
Loving Great-Grandma of Curtis, Ashley, Kayden, Israel, Michaela, Eli, Lucas, Logan, Adam, Sierra, Hayley, Isla, Leia, Athena,
Axel, Tiberius and Charlotte.
Remembered with love
The Funeral service for Kathleen
will be held at Gold Creek Station
Victoria Street, Hall
on FRIDAY 10 May 2019
commencing at 10.30am.
Private cremation.
In lieu of flowers donations can be
made to Alpaca Therapy.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 8, 2019