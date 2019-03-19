Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Hubert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Hubert

Obituary Condolences

Kathleen Hubert Obituary


KATHLEEN GWEN HUBERT
(nee Wellsmore)

8 January 1932 - 16 March 2019
Aged 87

Mother and mother-in-law of Dawn (dec),
Melissa and Anthony, and Carolyn.
Sister and sister-in-law of
Don and Mill, John, Janice and Ian.
Grandmother of Aaron, Michael and Zara.

The funeral service for Gwen will be held at St Peter's Anglican Church, Watling Place, Weston on Wednesday, 20 March 2019, commencing at 11:00 am.

Burial will take place at Boloco Cemetery,
6286 The Snowy River Way, Beloka,
NSW on Friday, 22 March 2019,
commencing at 11:00 am.


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.