Kathleen LOVELOCK


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Kathleen LOVELOCK Obituary
KATH LOVELOCK



nee Kathleen Ellen Shiels



4th September 1928 â€" 17th June 2019



Recently of Melbourne, formerly of Canberra, and previously Brisbane.



Beloved wife of George (deceased 2014),

Mother of Helen, David, Catherine

and Margaret (deceased 1984),

grandmother of Hamish and Hayley

Mulholland, Ryan and Jackson Lovelock,

mother-in-law of Henry Mulholland

and Dianne James.



Daughter of Hugh and Norah Shiels

(nee O'Shaughnessy),

formerly of Kelvin Grove, Brisbane.

Sister of Mary Veronica Walker and Dulcie May Gunton (nee Shiels).



A funeral service for Kath will be held

at 10 am on Monday 1st July 2019

Crick Chapel, Fawkner Memorial Park

1187 Sydney Road, Fawkner VIC
Published in The Canberra Times on June 26, 2019
