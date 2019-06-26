|
|
KATH LOVELOCK
nee Kathleen Ellen Shiels
4th September 1928 â€" 17th June 2019
Recently of Melbourne, formerly of Canberra, and previously Brisbane.
Beloved wife of George (deceased 2014),
Mother of Helen, David, Catherine
and Margaret (deceased 1984),
grandmother of Hamish and Hayley
Mulholland, Ryan and Jackson Lovelock,
mother-in-law of Henry Mulholland
and Dianne James.
Daughter of Hugh and Norah Shiels
(nee O'Shaughnessy),
formerly of Kelvin Grove, Brisbane.
Sister of Mary Veronica Walker and Dulcie May Gunton (nee Shiels).
A funeral service for Kath will be held
at 10 am on Monday 1st July 2019
Crick Chapel, Fawkner Memorial Park
1187 Sydney Road, Fawkner VIC
Published in The Canberra Times on June 26, 2019