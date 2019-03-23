Home
KATHRYN HENDERSON
(nee Fisher, Sneddon)
20.9.1974 - 14.3.2019

Passed away peacefully on Bribie Island,
on the14th March 2019.



Dearly loved mother of Blair and Liliane.
Loved daughter of Patricia and
stepdaughter of Chris.
Loved sister of David.
Beloved grand-daughter of
Lilian and Sam (dec).
Loving niece of Derek and Gail,
cousin to Angela and Paul (dec).



A celebration of Kathryn's life
will be held in the
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
65 Sandford St, Mitchell, on
TUESDAY the 26th March 2019,
commencing at 12.00pm.


Private Burial.


Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 23, 2019
