KATHRYN MACLAREN

KATHRYN MACLAREN Obituary
KATHRYN LEIGH MacLAREN neé Lonsdale 22 October 1945 - 2 April 2019 Passed away peacefully at home. Loving mother of Freya and Phil. Cherished sister of Peter (dec) and David (dec). Beloved daughter of Eric (dec) and Nancy (dec). Adoring Nanna to Arabella, Lulu, Polly, Hugo and Zadie. Forever in our hearts The funeral service of Kathy will be held in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell, on THURSDAY, 11 April 2019, commencing at 10:30AM. Grantley Perry & Sons Funeral Directors Ph: 6241 4101
Published in The Canberra Times from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019
