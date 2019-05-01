|
DOWLING KATHRYN WENDY Passed away peacefully 28 th April 2019 Late of Lara Aged Care and "Canningalla" Bandon Grove Aged 66 years Dearly Loved wife of WILLIAM (BILL) DOWLING Dearest mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Relatives and friends of KATHY are respectfully invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held The North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park Crematorium, Beresfield MONDAY 6.5.2019 11am. In lieu of flowers donations to MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS RESEARCH AUSTRALIA will be accepted at the Service. https://msra.org.au/ways-to-donate/give-in-memory-2/ J & E HAWLEY FUNERALS Dungog 02 49921572 FDA of NSW
Published in The Canberra Times on May 1, 2019