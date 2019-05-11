Home
Keith STYLES


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Keith STYLES Obituary
STYLES Keith KEITH STYLES

19 September 1933 - 7 May 2019



Keith was the loving Husband

and best friend of Joyce.

Much loved Dad of Wendy,

Debbie and Lynette.

Mates with Son-in-laws Neil,

John and Graham.



ADORED POPPY by all the 'Turds'

Sharnee, Quentin, Renae, Casey,

Todd, Darcie, Ebony and Adam.



Proud Great Grand Father to

Aubrey, Indie, Jayden,

Charlie and Mikayla.



This beautiful man will

be truly missed by many.



A funeral service for Keith

will be held in the

Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

65 Sandford Street, Mitchell on

THURSDAY 16 May 2019,

commencing at 1:30pm.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on May 11, 2019
