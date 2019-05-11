|
|
STYLES Keith KEITH STYLES
19 September 1933 - 7 May 2019
Keith was the loving Husband
and best friend of Joyce.
Much loved Dad of Wendy,
Debbie and Lynette.
Mates with Son-in-laws Neil,
John and Graham.
ADORED POPPY by all the 'Turds'
Sharnee, Quentin, Renae, Casey,
Todd, Darcie, Ebony and Adam.
Proud Great Grand Father to
Aubrey, Indie, Jayden,
Charlie and Mikayla.
This beautiful man will
be truly missed by many.
A funeral service for Keith
will be held in the
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
65 Sandford Street, Mitchell on
THURSDAY 16 May 2019,
commencing at 1:30pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 11, 2019