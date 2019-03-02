|
|
KEITH FREDERICK TOWNING
Died 23rd February 2019,
aged 86
Much loved family man who will be forever
remembered by his wife Trish,
his children Vanessa,
Matthew (dec) and Meredith
their partners Simon and Lisa,
grandchildren and partners
Ella and Matt, Tom and Kira,
Blake and April, Chelsea,
Brooke and Brayden,
Zac and Zoe, Daniel, Grace, Finn,Oliver.
and great grandchildren, twins
Cooper and Mason.
Lest we Forget
A farewell ceremony for Keith
will be held in the
Chapel of Norwood Crematorium
65 Sandford St, Mitchell
on MONDAY 4th March 2019
commencing at 10.30am.
In lieu of flowers a donation to the
MND Research Institute of Australia
(www.mndaust.asn.au)
would be much appreciated.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 2, 2019