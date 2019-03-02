Home
Services
White Lady Funerals
101 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2617
(02) 6251 4369
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Towning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Towning

Obituary Condolences

Keith Towning Obituary




logo
KEITH FREDERICK TOWNING
Died 23rd February 2019,
aged 86

Much loved family man who will be forever
remembered by his wife Trish,
his children Vanessa,
Matthew (dec) and Meredith
their partners Simon and Lisa,
grandchildren and partners
Ella and Matt, Tom and Kira,
Blake and April, Chelsea,
Brooke and Brayden,
Zac and Zoe, Daniel, Grace, Finn,Oliver.
and great grandchildren, twins
Cooper and Mason.


Lest we Forget


A farewell ceremony for Keith
will be held in the
Chapel of Norwood Crematorium
65 Sandford St, Mitchell
on MONDAY 4th March 2019
commencing at 10.30am.


In lieu of flowers a donation to the
MND Research Institute of Australia
(www.mndaust.asn.au)
would be much appreciated.


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.