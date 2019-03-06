Home
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
BROULEE CREMATORIUM
195 BROULEE ROAD
KENNETH GEORGE LUMLEY
8 December 1928 - 2 March 2019
Loved and devoted husband of Betty.
Cherished father and father-in-law to Kenneth, Grahame & Dianne, Stephen and Annette & Shane.
Loved by his many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Adored friend to many.
We wish to express our heartfelt thanks to the lovely caring staff at Opal Nursing Home.
Now in Gods hands peacefully sleeping
The Funeral Service for Ken will be held at Broulee Crematorium,
195 Broulee Road, Broulee on Friday 8 March 2019 commencing at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in
Ken's memory may be made to the Cancer Council.

Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 6, 2019
