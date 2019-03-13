Home
Services
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Rolls
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Rolls

Obituary Condolences

Kenneth Rolls Obituary




logo
KENNETH JAMES ROLLS
13 April 1933 - 10 March 2019

Loved husband of Betty for 60 years.
Loving father and father-in-law of
John and Monica, Greg and Cate,
Joanne, Katrina and Brett.
Adored Pop, Granddad, Popa of all his
grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral Mass to celebrate Ken's life will be
held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church,
corner of Antill Street and Phillip Avenue,
Watson on Friday, 15 March 2019,
commencing at 1:30 pm.
Burial will follow at Gungahlin Cemetery.


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.