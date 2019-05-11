Home
Kerrie NESTOR


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Kerrie NESTOR Obituary
NESTOR Kerrie KERRIE ANNE NESTOR

15 June 1948 - 8 May 2019



Passed away peacefully in the arms of her

loving family.



Beloved wife of Neil.

Loved mother of Nathan (dec),

Simone and Beau.

Mother-in-law of Joel and Shalini.

Cherished grandmother of

Joseph and Daniela.



Forever loved.

God will link the broken chain

closer when we meet again.



Family would like to thank the staff from

Calvary Hospital, ICU Department for the excellent care and compassion shown to Kerrie in her final days.



A funeral service to celebrate the life of Kerrie,

will be held in

The Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sandford Street, Mitchell on FRIDAY,

17 May 2019, commencing at 12.00pm.



Burial will follow at Gungahlin Cemetery, Sandford Street, Mitchell.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on May 11, 2019
