|
|
NESTOR Kerrie KERRIE ANNE NESTOR
15 June 1948 - 8 May 2019
Passed away peacefully in the arms of her
loving family.
Beloved wife of Neil.
Loved mother of Nathan (dec),
Simone and Beau.
Mother-in-law of Joel and Shalini.
Cherished grandmother of
Joseph and Daniela.
Forever loved.
God will link the broken chain
closer when we meet again.
Family would like to thank the staff from
Calvary Hospital, ICU Department for the excellent care and compassion shown to Kerrie in her final days.
A funeral service to celebrate the life of Kerrie,
will be held in
The Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
Sandford Street, Mitchell on FRIDAY,
17 May 2019, commencing at 12.00pm.
Burial will follow at Gungahlin Cemetery, Sandford Street, Mitchell.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 11, 2019