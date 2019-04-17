|
|
KENNEDY Kerry Vincent KERRY VINCENT KENNEDY
22 October 1949 - 10 April 2019
Passed away unexpectedly after a short illness.
Loving and loved husband of Frankie.
Adored father and father-in-law of Alison, Meredith, Chris and Tegan.
Cherished grandfather of Indyanna, Jett and Makenna.
Beloved brother of Noeleen (dec), Robert, Colleen, Teresa, Damian, Peter, Gregory and Brendan.
Lovingly remembered by his family and many friends.
The funeral service of Kerry will be held in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium on THURSDAY,
18 April 2019, commencing at 1:30PM.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 17, 2019