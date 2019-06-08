Home
KEVIN MONCK


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
KEVIN MONCK Obituary
KEVIN FREDERICK MONCK

15 September 1928 - 4 June 2019



Passed away peacefully at

Canberra Hospital aged 90 years.



Devoted Husband of

Cynthia Joyce for 66 years.

Loving Brother to Norm (dec), Roy (dec),

Pam and twin brother of Allan (dec).

Much loved father and father-in-law to

Lex (dec), Kerry and Neil Boden,

Wally and Karen, and Rod.

Proud grandfather to Lauren Wells,

Steven, Melissa Nisbet, Shane, Dale,

Kyle and Renee, Nathan,

Josh and Lara, and

Great-Grandfather to Tyler, Cooper,

Hudson, Riley, Archer and Brody.



A service in celebration

of Kevin's life is to be held in the

Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium

on FRIDAY, 14th June 2019,

commencing at 12noon.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on June 8, 2019
