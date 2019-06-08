|
|
KEVIN FREDERICK MONCK
15 September 1928 - 4 June 2019
Passed away peacefully at
Canberra Hospital aged 90 years.
Devoted Husband of
Cynthia Joyce for 66 years.
Loving Brother to Norm (dec), Roy (dec),
Pam and twin brother of Allan (dec).
Much loved father and father-in-law to
Lex (dec), Kerry and Neil Boden,
Wally and Karen, and Rod.
Proud grandfather to Lauren Wells,
Steven, Melissa Nisbet, Shane, Dale,
Kyle and Renee, Nathan,
Josh and Lara, and
Great-Grandfather to Tyler, Cooper,
Hudson, Riley, Archer and Brody.
A service in celebration
of Kevin's life is to be held in the
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium
on FRIDAY, 14th June 2019,
commencing at 12noon.
Published in The Canberra Times on June 8, 2019