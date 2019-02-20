Home
KEVIN WILLIAM PLATT

Aged 81 Years

Passed away peacefully at Queanbeyan Hospital on Saturday, 16 February 2019, surrounded by love.

Beloved husband of Catherine (Kay)
for almost 55 years.
Loving and loved father and father-in-law of
Anthony and Nicole,
Stefanie and Neal Jones.
Adored pop of Tim and Brooke Jones,
and Ethan and Alex Platt.
Special brother to Pamela Brown and Lorraine Koperberg and
uncle to their children.

A funeral service to celebrate the life of Kevin is to be held in the
Anglican Church of Christ Church,
Rutledge Street Queanbeyan,
on MONDAY, 25 February 2019, commencing at 1.30pm.

Private cremation to follow

In lieu of flowers, donations
may be made to
Rise Above Queanbeyan in Kevin's memory.



Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 20, 2019
