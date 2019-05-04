|
|
PRENTICE Kevin KEVIN PATRICK PRENTICE
22 July 1949 - 1 May 2019
Beloved Husband and soulmate of Julie.
Loving Father of Sonya, Nathan, Shane,
Jamie and Sheree.
Treasured Pa of Jett, Finn, Mason and
baby Prentice.
Special Poppy Kevin to Jack, Riley, Billy,
Talum, Jakob and Zara.
Kevin
This day
I have to let you go from my side,
just for now
Kevin
the one I will never stop loving
The one I laughed with
lived for
shared my dreams with
the one I loved
you took my hand and my heart forever
and a day
your Julie
The family would like to express their
sincere gratitude to all the staff of
Bupa Calwell for their care and compassion
shown to Kevin and family.
A celebration for the life of Kevin will be held
in Tobin Brothers Chapel 75 Canberra Ave,
Kingston on MONDAY 6 May 2019,
commencing at 12.30 pm.
By request of the family, in lieu of flowers
a donation to Alzheimer's research would
be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 4, 2019