PRENTICE Kevin KEVIN PATRICK PRENTICE



22 July 1949 - 1 May 2019







Beloved Husband and soulmate of Julie.



Loving Father of Sonya, Nathan, Shane,



Jamie and Sheree.



Treasured Pa of Jett, Finn, Mason and



baby Prentice.



Special Poppy Kevin to Jack, Riley, Billy,



Talum, Jakob and Zara.







Kevin



This day



I have to let you go from my side,



just for now



Kevin



the one I will never stop loving



The one I laughed with



lived for



shared my dreams with



the one I loved



you took my hand and my heart forever



and a day



your Julie







The family would like to express their



sincere gratitude to all the staff of



Bupa Calwell for their care and compassion



shown to Kevin and family.







A celebration for the life of Kevin will be held



in Tobin Brothers Chapel 75 Canberra Ave,



Kingston on MONDAY 6 May 2019,



commencing at 12.30 pm.







By request of the family, in lieu of flowers



a donation to Alzheimer's research would



be greatly appreciated.







Published in The Canberra Times on May 4, 2019