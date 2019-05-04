Home
Services
Tobin Brothers a Guardian Funeral Provider
75 Canberra Avenue
Kingston, Australian Capital Territory 2604
(02) 6295 2799
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin PRENTICE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin PRENTICE


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Kevin PRENTICE Obituary
PRENTICE Kevin KEVIN PATRICK PRENTICE

22 July 1949 - 1 May 2019



Beloved Husband and soulmate of Julie.

Loving Father of Sonya, Nathan, Shane,

Jamie and Sheree.

Treasured Pa of Jett, Finn, Mason and

baby Prentice.

Special Poppy Kevin to Jack, Riley, Billy,

Talum, Jakob and Zara.



Kevin

This day

I have to let you go from my side,

just for now

Kevin

the one I will never stop loving

The one I laughed with

lived for

shared my dreams with

the one I loved

you took my hand and my heart forever

and a day

your Julie



The family would like to express their

sincere gratitude to all the staff of

Bupa Calwell for their care and compassion

shown to Kevin and family.



A celebration for the life of Kevin will be held

in Tobin Brothers Chapel 75 Canberra Ave,

Kingston on MONDAY 6 May 2019,

commencing at 12.30 pm.



By request of the family, in lieu of flowers

a donation to Alzheimer's research would

be greatly appreciated.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.