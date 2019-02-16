|
|
KINGSWELL CARL BROWN
15.8.1952 - 6.2.2019
Loved father of Tina, Justin,
Adrian and Nevada
Beloved grandfather of Justine, Johbie,
Nyima, Chloe, Jed, Kelsea and Leilani.
Brother and Uncle to many.
Devoted Cultural Leader and
Ngunnawal Elder.
Home to the Dreamtime,
soaring with Mulian.
The funeral for Carl will be held in
St Augustine's Catholic Church,
Meehan St, Yass, on
FRIDAY 22 February 2019,
commencing at 2.00pm.
Burial will follow at the Yass Lawn Cemetery
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 16, 2019