Kingswell BROWN

Kingswell BROWN Obituary


KINGSWELL CARL BROWN
15.8.1952 - 6.2.2019


Loved father of Tina, Justin,
Adrian and Nevada
Beloved grandfather of Justine, Johbie,
Nyima, Chloe, Jed, Kelsea and Leilani.
Brother and Uncle to many.


Devoted Cultural Leader and
Ngunnawal Elder.

Home to the Dreamtime,
soaring with Mulian.

The funeral for Carl will be held in
St Augustine's Catholic Church,
Meehan St, Yass, on
FRIDAY 22 February 2019,
commencing at 2.00pm.

Burial will follow at the Yass Lawn Cemetery


Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 16, 2019
