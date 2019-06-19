Home
Services
White Lady Funerals - Tuggeranong
8A Tuggeranong Square
TUGGERANONG, Australian Capital Territory 2900
02 6293 3199
Resources
More Obituaries for KLARA PEIKA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KLARA PEIKA


1920 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
KLARA PEIKA Obituary
Klara Peika

9 September 1920 - 11 June 2019

Now at Peace



Much loved mother and mother-in-law of

Edie & Phil Maier

Angie & Hank (dec) Jansen

Nanna to Brendan, Craig (dec.),

Damien,Natalie, David, Rachel and Erin.

Oma to Kyle, Calla, Ed, Fraser, Alannah,

Klara, Bella and Lucas.



Requiem Mass in celebration

of the life of Klara will be held in

St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church,

Boddington Crescent, Kambah.

on Monday, 24 June 2019,

commencing at 10:30am.

At the conclusion of Mass burial will follow

at Gungahlin Cemetery,

Sandford Street Mitchell.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.