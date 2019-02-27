|
|
LADY BERYL BETTY COTTON
(nee Krummel)
Passed from this life
into the next on
25 February 2019.
Dearly beloved wife and companion of Sir Robert. Loving and inspirational mother of Helen, Christine and Margie. Loving and non-traditional mother-in-law of Kevin, Peter and Rein. Beloved cousin of Joyce. Treasured aunt, great aunt and
great great aunt. Loving and loyal friend of so many.
A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Betty will be celebrated at
St Peter's Anglican Church,
29 Waters Road, Cremorne, on Tuesday 5 March 2019 at 10:30am and the East Chapel, Northern Suburbs Crematorium at 2:00pm.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to The Butterfly Foundation.
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 27, 2019