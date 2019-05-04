Home
LAWRENCE HERAID


LAWRENCE HERAID


1934 - 2019

HERAID LAWRENCE LAWRENCE VERNE HERAID

(LORNE)

7 July 1934 - 29 April 2019

Late of Thomas Eccles Gardens, Yass

Formerly of Canberra.



Beloved husband of Phyllis (Joyce) for 62 years.

Cherished father of Bradley (dec) and Jerry.

Loved father-in-law of Leoni and Rani.

Adored grandfather of

Steven, Alix, John, James and Karla.



Forever in our heats.



The funeral service for Lorne will be held in

the Chapel of the Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sandford Street, Mitchell on Tuesday,

7 May 2019, commencing at 3 pm.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on May 4, 2019
