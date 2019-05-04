|
|
HERAID LAWRENCE LAWRENCE VERNE HERAID
(LORNE)
7 July 1934 - 29 April 2019
Late of Thomas Eccles Gardens, Yass
Formerly of Canberra.
Beloved husband of Phyllis (Joyce) for 62 years.
Cherished father of Bradley (dec) and Jerry.
Loved father-in-law of Leoni and Rani.
Adored grandfather of
Steven, Alix, John, James and Karla.
Forever in our heats.
The funeral service for Lorne will be held in
the Chapel of the Norwood Park Crematorium,
Sandford Street, Mitchell on Tuesday,
7 May 2019, commencing at 3 pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 4, 2019