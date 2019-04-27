Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence WOODFORD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence WOODFORD

Obituary

Lawrence WOODFORD Obituary
WOODFORD Lawrence Lawrence Charles Francis Joseph WOODFORD



29/02/1956 - 19/04/2019



Lawrence passed away suddenly in

Queanbeyan Hospital after a long battle

with illness.



Son of the late

Henry Charles and Mary Connie.

Brother to Carrie, Arthur, John and James.



We love you and will miss you very much.

Rest in eternal peace.



A Requiem Mass to celebrate

the life of Lawrence,will be held in

St Raphael's Catholic Church,

Lowe St, Queanbeyan on

THURSDAY 9 May 2019

commencing at 10:30am.



Burial will follow at the

Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery

Lanyon Drive.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.