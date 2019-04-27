|
|
|
WOODFORD Lawrence Lawrence Charles Francis Joseph WOODFORD
29/02/1956 - 19/04/2019
Lawrence passed away suddenly in
Queanbeyan Hospital after a long battle
with illness.
Son of the late
Henry Charles and Mary Connie.
Brother to Carrie, Arthur, John and James.
We love you and will miss you very much.
Rest in eternal peace.
A Requiem Mass to celebrate
the life of Lawrence,will be held in
St Raphael's Catholic Church,
Lowe St, Queanbeyan on
THURSDAY 9 May 2019
commencing at 10:30am.
Burial will follow at the
Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery
Lanyon Drive.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More